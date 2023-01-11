MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour.

On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.

MCSO had a deputy posted up in the Fouke area keeping a lookout for the vehicle and it never showed, but an hour later two deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near two abandoned houses in Garland City. As the deputies approached to inspect the vehicle, the suspects started the engine and took off. As it drove by, one of the deputies recognized the vehicle to be similar to the one reported by ASP so he began pursuit.

The suspect vehicle passed a few vehicles at a high rate of speed in Garland City and got onto SHWY 196 heading back towards Texarkana. The deputy noted the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 110 mph, and he began to lose them. After being given permission, the deputy terminate the chase and turned off his lights but continued to travel in the same direction.

Eventually, the patrol unit came to a curve on SHWY 196 and observed smoke and dust coming from the side of the road. As deputies approached they saw the vehicle inside the bayou and moved to make an arrest.

One suspect and passenger, Xavier Melton, 28, stayed standing in the water that was chest deep and yelled " I can’t swim!” The second suspect and driver, Bradley Davarski Ladarrin, 27, was hiding in a bush under the bridge and attempted to flee on foot towards the water but was tased.

Two jars containing 18 oz of marijuana and $6000 in cash were located in the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with alleged felony fleeing and possession with the intent to deliver.

