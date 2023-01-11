Ask the Doctor
Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years

(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Sobek is celebrating 20 years in 2023, and they are commemorating the milestone all week!

Schedule of events:

  • Thursday, Jan. 12 - Float loading party
  • Friday, Jan. 13 - Grand Bal
  • Saturday, Jan. 14 - Parade day

Their Grand Bal begins at 6 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the parade will start at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds and travel through the Queensborough neighborhood.

This year’s theme is Sobek Travels the World!

For a list of ArkLaTex Mardi Gras events, click here.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to hear from Parade Chair Michael Harris, Queen Sobek 20 Tamesha Lane and King Sobek 20 Darryl Lane.

