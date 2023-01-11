Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Sobek is celebrating 20 years in 2023, and they are commemorating the milestone all week!

Schedule of events:

Thursday, Jan. 12 - Float loading party

Friday, Jan. 13 - Grand Bal

Saturday, Jan. 14 - Parade day

Their Grand Bal begins at 6 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the parade will start at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds and travel through the Queensborough neighborhood.

This year’s theme is Sobek Travels the World!

Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to hear from Parade Chair Michael Harris, Queen Sobek 20 Tamesha Lane and King Sobek 20 Darryl Lane.

