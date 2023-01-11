Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are currently on a manhunt for a drive involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck.
Around 6:17 p.m. on Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road.
As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling 25 units by 7:28 p.m.
Two men and a woman were struck in the wreck. Police said she was unconscious at the scene.
The suspect ran away, leaving the car in a ditch.
This is a developing story.
