Hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are currently on a manhunt for a drive involved in what they believe is a hit-and-run wreck.

Around 6:17 p.m. on Jan 10., the Shreveport Police Department was called to Walker Road.

As the minutes ticked by, the number of units grew as well, totaling 25 units by 7:28 p.m.

Two men and a woman were struck in the wreck. Police said she was unconscious at the scene.

The suspect ran away, leaving the car in a ditch.

25 units at the scene.

This is a developing story.

