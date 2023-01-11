Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who allegedly killed a Joaquin woman as part of a Satanic sacrifice has been indicted.

Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sarah Hopson, 36, died via blunt force trauma to the head. An investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of Hopson’s death after two deputies had arrived on-scene to conduct a wellness check. The check was conducted after two individuals, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, came to the sheriff’s office claiming “Ethan Myers had done something to Sarah Hopson.” The two explained that Hopson and and Myers had stayed with them overnight at the residence on Country Road 3635 and that, prior to going to the sheriff’s office, Myers had begun acting strange the next morning. They said they had not seen Hopson since the night before. Louviere and Price also said Myers fled their residence and appeared to have blood on him, thus sparking their concern for Hopson’s safety.

Upon arrival to the residence, the affidavit states the deputies observed what appeared to be a dead body wrapped in a carpet in the middle bedroom. The investigator said the door to the bedroom appeared to be freshly painted with an odor of paint in the room. Several tools including razors, wrenches, paint brushes and paint cans were observed in the room, as well as a bag containing paint and cleaning supplies. A second investigator on-scene said they noticed fresh paint on Price’s pant leg. The affiant said this information led him to suspect that an attempt had been made to conceal evidence.

Moreover, the affidavit says a shovel and long metal bar were observed in plain view outside the residence, along with a brown Dodge truck registered to Louviere.

The affidavit states that as the investigator was waiting on the delivery of a search warrant, Myers’ mother arrived at the sheriff’s office and allegedly stated she had just recently spoken to Myers, who told her he was hiding in the woods and that Hopson “wanted him to sacrifice her,” which he then did. According to the affidavit, Myers’ mother said her son “hears voices and is Satanic.”

Upon conducting a formal search of the house, the investigator observed that Hopson had large wounds on the side of her head and forehead, and that certain parts of her body had been dismembered. Upon searching Myers’ car, the affidavit states investigators found, among other items, a shovel, as well as a rock which matched the shape of the wounds on Hopson’s head.

The investigator stated that a special forensic solution was used to detect handprints on the door and around the room, as well as droplets which appeared consistent with blood spatter.

Following the house search, Price and Louviere were interviewed by investigators at which time the affidavit states they advised that Myers had participated in cult activity.

Price and Louviere were also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. They have not been indicted at this time.

