Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for wire fraud connected to gambling addiction

Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens in the Senate Chambers during a veto session in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on a federal wire fraud charge Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Peterson was disbarred after she plead guilty to the charge back in August.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance sentenced the former state lawmaker to 22 months in prison.

The charges against Peterson came from a federal probe in which she was accused of using campaign funds to fuel her gambling addiction.

READ MORE

Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson enters into plea deal; case involves the use of campaign funds

Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

Feds investigating former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

Addiction specialist discusses recovery after Sen. Karen Carter Peterson resigns

In an emotional day at court, Peterson wiped tears from her eyes as she sought mercy from Judge Vance, saying she failed her constituents and God with her dishonesty.

“I failed my constituents, family, friends and the public who trusted me,” Peterson said. “I am an imperfect child of God.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 units arrived at the scene.
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect sought
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
Michael Lafitte
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations
Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
INTERVIEW: Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
Caddo Parish School raises $15K for Keithville students
Caddo Parish School raises $15K for Keithville students
25 units arrived at the scene.
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect sought
Miller County Sheriff's Office
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase
Dakota Theriot
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence