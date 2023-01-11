Ask the Doctor
Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30.
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30.(Eric Church / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country music singer Eric Church announced on Twitter an upcoming outdoor summer tour – The Outsiders Revival Tour.

“We have never done an outdoor summer tour,” the tweet reads. “Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now.”

The tour kicks off on June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30. Church will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Several artists, including Travis Tritt, will join the award-winning country artist across various venues throughout the summer.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

