Cooling off late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Wow! It is incredibly warm out there, or at least I am not used to near 80-degree highs in January. Temperatures will slowly cool off as we head into the nighttime hours, but not very low overnight, in the mid-50s with cloudy skies. There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms overnight and very early tomorrow, mainly for our southeastern Parishes.

Early shower and thunderstorm chances exist for our southeastern Parishes but hopefully, you are not out and about when they are happening. Tomorrow will be cooler and there is a chance for some fog in the morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-50s, which is right near average for this time of year. Sunny skies for your Thursday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s.

We are tracking a chance for showers Sunday night into Monday, MLK Day. We’ll warm up back into the upper-60s on Sunday after a few days near average, those ending on Saturday. Another bout of rain chances is on the way for Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

