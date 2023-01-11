Caddo, Bossier officials hold ceremony for National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City officials from Caddo and Bossier Parishes gathered on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a National Human Trafficking Awareness Month ceremony.

This will be the second annual event held between both parishes, with support of law enforcement agencies and area nonprofits.

Mayors Tommy Chandler and Tom Arceneaux presented proclamations in honor of the observance. The Office of the Governor, the Caddo District Attorney and the Caddo Parish Commission also gave remarks.

The annual Guardian of Children Award was presented for their extensive work in the field of human trafficking prevention.

