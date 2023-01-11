Ask the Doctor
Break out the shorts and t-shirts

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A much warmer start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the 60s in many areas. This is about 10-20 degrees warmer than this same time yesterday! Also watching for some patchy areas of dense fog once again so use caution when driving into work and school.

Later this afternoon, a gusty southwest breeze at 15 to 25 mph will bring in even warmer air with temperatures soaring close to 80 in some areas. Break out the shorts and t-shirts!

A strong cold front sweeps through later tonight and this could bring a few storms but no severe weather is expected.

The bigger story is the much colder air that arrives behind the front with highs by Thursday and Friday struggling to get out of the 50s. Overnight lows will plunge into the 30s with some of our northern counties falling into the 20s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder at times.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it starts off chilly on Saturday but we should see a gradual warming trend with highs by Sunday near 70 once again.

This warming trend will continue into early next week with highs well into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

