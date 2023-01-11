Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

A 15-year-old boy in Chesapeake, Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents. (Source: WTKR)
By Leondra Head, WTKR
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) - A 15-year-old boy in Virginia is facing charges after police said he killed his two adoptive parents.

The parents were found dead Tuesday at their home in Chesapeake after the attack.

Police said either a knife or hammer was used.

The parents have been identified as 61-year-old Donna Daugherty and 60-year-old John Daugherty.

Eddie Gray, a neighbor, said the couple were devoted parents before they were tragically killed.

“I mean, I just can’t believe this even happened. I’m still shocked by it,” Gray said.

The deaths are still under investigation. The 15-year-old is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 units arrived at the scene.
Fatal hit-and-run wreck leads to manhunt
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly molesting a young child
Michael Lafitte
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations
Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
INTERVIEW: Krewe of Sobek celebrates 20 years
Caddo Parish School raises $15K for Keithville students
Caddo Parish School raises $15K for Keithville students
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
Murder suspect Dakota Theriot is led into the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan....
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence