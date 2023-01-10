Warm air returns ahead of the next front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off chilly this morning with temperatures generally in the 40s. Also seeing some areas of patchy fog once again but it shouldn’t be as widespread as it was yesterday morning.

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine and a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph. This wind direction will help bring in warmer air with highs in many areas climbing into the low 70s.

Even warmer air surges north on Wednesday ahead of a cold front with highs in the mid to upper 70s and even a few spots close to 80 by afternoon.

As this front swings through late Wednesday night, there is the potential of a few stronger storms that could produce some hail and wind but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Much cooler air arrives on gusty northwest winds behind the cold front with highs by Thursday and Friday struggling to reach 60 and overnight lows plunging into the low and mid 30s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see a gradual rebound in temperatures along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

