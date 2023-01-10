Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project
Alaska residents, climate activists call on President Biden to shut down oil project