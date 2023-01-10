Temporary water outage scheduled in Natchitoches on Jan. 11

Natchitoches, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 11, the city of Natchitoches will have a scheduled water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following areas will be affected:

Welch Street from Sabine Street to Gold Street

All areas going west to Dixie Street

Natchitoches Jr. High

L.P. Vaughn School

Outpatient medical center on Breazeale Springs Street

During the outage, contractors will be disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines.

Once the water is restored in those areas, residents will be under a boil advisory.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.