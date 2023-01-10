Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Temporary water outage scheduled in Natchitoches on Jan. 11

Some parts of Natchitoches will have a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some parts of Natchitoches will have a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Natchitoches, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 11, the city of Natchitoches will have a scheduled water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Welch Street from Sabine Street to Gold Street
  • All areas going west to Dixie Street
  • Natchitoches Jr. High
  • L.P. Vaughn School
  • Outpatient medical center on Breazeale Springs Street

During the outage, contractors will be disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines.

Once the water is restored in those areas, residents will be under a boil advisory.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

Apartment complex on Highland Road
Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at apartment
Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Awareness Month