Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Suspects arrested; accused of pulling over drivers by flashing headlights, police say

Police arrested several suspects accused of flashing lights to pull over drivers before robbing them on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested several suspects accused of flashing lights to pull over and rob drivers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bruce Green, 19, and three 17-year-olds are facing charges, following the alleged incidents on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Police said the suspects allegedly pulled over at least three drivers by flashing their headlights. According to police, the suspects are also accused of robbing the drivers.

According to BRPD, the white Ford Explorer, which was allegedly used in the armed robberies, was recovered on North 23rd Street near Cherry Street in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department released the below details about the suspects and the charges they face:

  • Bruce Green, 19, charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm
BRUCE GREEN
BRUCE GREEN(Baton Rouge Police Department)
  • 17-year-old charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm
  • 17-year-old charged as an escapee from Bridge City
  • 17-year-old charged with parole violations from EBR Juvenile Court

Police said the three 17-year-olds were also previously arrested for multiple armed robberies with firearms in the south Baton Rouge area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department offered safety tips for members of the public. Police said that if a person gets pulled over at night by an unidentifiable vehicle, the person should turn on his or her hazard lights. In addition, the person should drive to an area with good lighting and call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
Some parts of Natchitoches will have a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Temporary water outage scheduled in Natchitoches on Jan. 11