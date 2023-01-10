Suspects arrested; accused of pulling over drivers by flashing headlights, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested several suspects accused of flashing lights to pull over and rob drivers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bruce Green, 19, and three 17-year-olds are facing charges, following the alleged incidents on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Police said the suspects allegedly pulled over at least three drivers by flashing their headlights. According to police, the suspects are also accused of robbing the drivers.

According to BRPD, the white Ford Explorer, which was allegedly used in the armed robberies, was recovered on North 23rd Street near Cherry Street in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department released the below details about the suspects and the charges they face:

Bruce Green, 19, charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm

BRUCE GREEN (Baton Rouge Police Department)

17-year-old charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm

17-year-old charged as an escapee from Bridge City

17-year-old charged with parole violations from EBR Juvenile Court

Police said the three 17-year-olds were also previously arrested for multiple armed robberies with firearms in the south Baton Rouge area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department offered safety tips for members of the public. Police said that if a person gets pulled over at night by an unidentifiable vehicle, the person should turn on his or her hazard lights. In addition, the person should drive to an area with good lighting and call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.