Shreveport man arrested for alleged molestation of 5-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man is facing a charge of molestation of a juvenile.

Hunter Brown, 24, of Pinehill Road, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division after an investigation by detectives.

The investigation began on Dec. 1, when the incident was originally reported. Brown was accused of touching a five-year-old child in a sexually inappropriate manner. The incident took place in summer 2022, when he babysat the child at his home.

Brown was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of molestation of a juvenile.

