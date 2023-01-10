Ask the Doctor
SFD recognizes Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

Engine 8, Queensborough, Shreveport Fire Department
By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - January is dedicated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

Occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, next to heart disease. Every day this month, firefighters nationally will receive material to help bring awareness, survivorship and practices to help departments reduce their risk of occupational cancer.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network says they are committed to reversing this trend and saving more lives. According to IAFF, more than 74 percent of line of duty deaths comes from occupational cancer.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear how the Shreveport Fire Department bringing awareness to the issue.

