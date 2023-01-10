Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend.

There were four shootings on Saturday alone.

In one shooting, a woman was killed.

In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout.

[RELATED: 4-year-old boy caught in crossfire on Peach Street]

That child is expected to recover.

He was on a playground at Cooper Road Plaza Apartments when the shot was fired.

Police shared surveillance camera images Monday, Jan. 9 of one of the alleged gunmen running from the scene.

[RELATED: Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy]

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with worried residents and got an update on the child’s condition.

“I was nervous and scared. I wanted to pack up and leave then,” one Cooper Road Plaza Apartments resident told her.

Johnathan, 4, was shot in one of his legs while playing outside his apartment on Peach Street.

“I just started screaming and hollering because it’s crazy,” said a resident of the apartment complex. “It just did something to me. I was nervous for almost a whole day.”

On Monday, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux issued a statement about the violent weekend.

“The mayor will meet with SPD leadership to determine more assertive steps to get guns off the street. SPD seized over 1,200 illegally possessed firearms in 2022. Increasing that number in 2023 hopefully will contribute to reducing incidents like the ones on Saturday, making our city safer.”

[RELATED: Shreveport mayor addresses violent weekend in Shreveport]

KSLA News 12 also has learned that Shreveport City Council members will discuss a plan to sign a deal with a contractor to add more cameras to the city’s real-time crime center. We’ll give you the First Alert on air and through our KSLA News 12 app once we learn how the council votes on the resolution.

Some residents of Cooper Road Plaza Apartments hope for more police in the area.

“I know we probably can’t afford it, but I’m praying for security because these kids be out here playing,” one said. “It’s not their fault. They don’t know no better. It’s kid. They out shooting while the kids. I didn’t like that at all.”

Meanwhile, Johnathan’s mom said he’s doing OK but he still has a while before he recovers.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.