Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

Child’s mom says he’s doing OK, but he still has a while before he recovers
Johnathan, 4, of Shreveport, wheels himself out of the hospital Jan. 8, 2023, where he was...
Johnathan, 4, of Shreveport, wheels himself out of the hospital Jan. 8, 2023, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his right leg. (Source: Johnathan's mom)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend.

There were four shootings on Saturday alone.

In one shooting, a woman was killed.

In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout.

[RELATED: 4-year-old boy caught in crossfire on Peach Street]

That child is expected to recover.

He was on a playground at Cooper Road Plaza Apartments when the shot was fired.

Police shared surveillance camera images Monday, Jan. 9 of one of the alleged gunmen running from the scene.

[RELATED: Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy]

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with worried residents and got an update on the child’s condition.

“I was nervous and scared. I wanted to pack up and leave then,” one Cooper Road Plaza Apartments resident told her.

Johnathan, 4, was shot in one of his legs while playing outside his apartment on Peach Street.

“I just started screaming and hollering because it’s crazy,” said a resident of the apartment complex. “It just did something to me. I was nervous for almost a whole day.”

On Monday, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux issued a statement about the violent weekend.

“The mayor will meet with SPD leadership to determine more assertive steps to get guns off the street. SPD seized over 1,200 illegally possessed firearms in 2022. Increasing that number in 2023 hopefully will contribute to reducing incidents like the ones on Saturday, making our city safer.”

[RELATED: Shreveport mayor addresses violent weekend in Shreveport]

KSLA News 12 also has learned that Shreveport City Council members will discuss a plan to sign a deal with a contractor to add more cameras to the city’s real-time crime center. We’ll give you the First Alert on air and through our KSLA News 12 app once we learn how the council votes on the resolution.

Some residents of Cooper Road Plaza Apartments hope for more police in the area.

“I know we probably can’t afford it, but I’m praying for security because these kids be out here playing,” one said. “It’s not their fault. They don’t know no better. It’s kid. They out shooting while the kids. I didn’t like that at all.”

Meanwhile, Johnathan’s mom said he’s doing OK but he still has a while before he recovers.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King area; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name

Latest News

Seth Gilkey and Maycie Holbrook
Palestine pair arrested when officer sees bite marks on 2 year old’s torso
La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan
Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan