Jury selection underway for 2 second-degree murder trials in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo District Court has begun the jury selection process for two second-degree murder trials.

One of the trials is for the man accused of killing 5-year-old Mya Patel. Joseph Lee Smith, 35, is facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated and obstruction of justice in connection to Patel’s death.

According to the district attorney’s office, Patel was playing near a window at a hotel in March of 2021, when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet. She was taken to the hospital where she died days later.

The second trial is in connection to the deaths of Lee’Jerryius Traveone Baines and Chasmine Walters. Trevarious Winslow, 27, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Baines was fatally shot in the head on June 9, 2019 during a bar fight in the 200 block of Texas Street. Walters was also critically injured in the same incident and died the next day.

