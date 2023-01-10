Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations

By Domonique Benn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The former president of the Shreveport NAACP and former comptroller of Woodlawn Terrance Apartments is suing over false claims and defamatory comments that he claims caused anxiety, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of future potential employment.

Michael Lafitte’s attorney filed the suit last month against Barbara Smith-Iverson and Michael Williams. Lafitte says at the time, he was responsible for the Caddo Parish Rental Assistance Program designed to help renters stay in their homes who were behind on rent and facing eviction.

The lawsuit says Smith-Iverson and Williams led protests at the apartment complex and made false and defamatory accusations toward Lafitte while on social media. It also says the plaintiffs told several people Lafitte engaged in an illegal sexual relationship with one or more teenage girls and requested favors from individuals.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Smith-Iverson went as far as to accuse Lafitte of being a pedophile on Facebook. Lafitte has denied those accusations.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Smith-Iverson, who has since been elected to the Caddo Parish School Board, she declined to comment. We are still working to get in contact with Williams.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says