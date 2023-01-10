Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The former president of the Shreveport NAACP and former comptroller of Woodlawn Terrance Apartments is suing over false claims and defamatory comments that he claims caused anxiety, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of future potential employment.

Michael Lafitte’s attorney filed the suit last month against Barbara Smith-Iverson and Michael Williams. Lafitte says at the time, he was responsible for the Caddo Parish Rental Assistance Program designed to help renters stay in their homes who were behind on rent and facing eviction.

The lawsuit says Smith-Iverson and Williams led protests at the apartment complex and made false and defamatory accusations toward Lafitte while on social media. It also says the plaintiffs told several people Lafitte engaged in an illegal sexual relationship with one or more teenage girls and requested favors from individuals.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Smith-Iverson went as far as to accuse Lafitte of being a pedophile on Facebook. Lafitte has denied those accusations.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Smith-Iverson, who has since been elected to the Caddo Parish School Board, she declined to comment. We are still working to get in contact with Williams.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.