First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A new era began Jan.7 in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state’s governor, who has a special connection with Texarkana.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new governor, is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckebee.

Cathy Harrison, the Miller County Judge and chair on the Miller County Women Republican Party, is looking forward to change.

“I’m excited. I think it’s a new day for Arkansas; it’s a historic event,” said Harrison.

On Saturday, history was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state’s first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female governor. (KSLA)

“The list of items on her agenda she is wanting to tackle for the state, I think they are all in the right place, taxes being on that list,” said Harrison.

Huckabee Sanders spent much of her childhood growing up in Texarkana.

“She considers Texarkana home, so I think it’s going to be a big asset for Miller County [and] all of southwest Arkansas, and I’m looking forward to watch her move the state forward,” said Harrison.

Allen Brown, Texarkana mayor, praised the working relationship the area had with outgoing governor Asa Hutchinson. Brown said he believes the relationship with state leaders will continue to grow with Sarah Huckebee Sanders leading the way.

“I know governor Huckebee is from here, so I hope that may help in our relationship, but not only for us but miller county as well, so I’m looking forward [to] working with her,” said Brown.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.