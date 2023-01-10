FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans.
Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
- Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud
- Healthcare fraud
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes
- Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments
On November 23, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Satary for violating his pre-trial release conditions.
Satary is believed to have ties or could possibly travel to:
- Houston, TX
- Atlanta, GA
- Delray Beach, FL
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
He is described as a 5′7 male with brown eyes and black hair who weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is about 50 years old and has used the following aliases:
- Khalid Satary
- Khalid A. Satary
- Khalio A Satary
- DJ Rock Satary
The FBI asks anyone with information on Satary or his whereabouts to please contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
