Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at apartment

An East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy was wounded by gunfire and a dog is dead after a shooting while deputies were working a case at an apartment complex
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -An East Baton Rouge Deputy is in the hospital after a chaotic scene at an apartment complex, somehow she was shot as a suspected greeted deputies with his pit bulls.

Around 10 am, a pack of pit bulls reportedly charged toward EBR deputies as they tried to make an arrest at the Hub Apartment complex on Highland Road. The deputies were there to arrest Richmond McNeal for allegedly violating a protective order.

EBRSO said McNeal, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

“When they made contact with the suspect, they knocked on the door, he opened the door and at that point released two dogs. We’re told they were pit bulls. These two dogs allegedly rushed the deputy, one which they say was snapping at the deputy,” explains East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Casey Hicks.

According to Hicks, the arresting deputies say the dogs snapped at them with one trying to bite the female deputy’s leg.

“At that point, we are told the deputy and one of the field training officers fired their weapons at the dog, in which the dog was struck, as well as the deputy in the leg. The deputy was taken to the hospital, she is expected to be okay,” adds Hicks. EBRSO says the deputy is expected to be okay.

EBRSO says there was a total of three pit bulls in McNeal’s apartment. We’re told one of the dogs died. A man who lives at the complex says it’s not the first time the dogs have acted out.

“I don’t directly know the owner, but my dog was recently attacked by his pit bull. He has three of them. So, I know our neighbors have issues with his dogs snapping at them. He’s an older guy, he can’t really control the big dogs, he probably shouldn’t walk three of them at once,” explains Ky Williams.

The other two pit bulls are in custody of animal control. McNeal was taken in on those charges of violating a protective order, but EBRSO says more charged could be added.

The other two dogs have been detained as part of the investigation, according to EBRSO.

Animal control was called to the scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

