Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile

Billy Coile and wife Sunnye Lyons Coile
Billy Coile and wife Sunnye Lyons Coile(GoFundMe)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard late Monday night (Jan. 9) suspended its search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing boater from Mandeville.

Coast Guard crews spent approximately 16 hours searching more than 230 nautical square miles for 44-year-old Billy Coile, who borrowed a boat from a friend to go fishing on Saturday, but never returned. The unoccupied boat was found Sunday, floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23.

“Making the decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never an easy one and it’s only made after careful consideration of factors involved in each case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

Billy Coile and wife Sunnye Lyons Coile
Billy Coile and wife Sunnye Lyons Coile(GoFundMe)

Announcement of the Coast Guard’s search suspension came Monday at 10:10 p.m.

STPSO Marine Division searches for a missing boater after an unoccupied boat was found

Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain

Along with Coast Guard Station New Orleans and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, teams from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries participated in the search.

An elite group of dark water divers joined the search Tuesday afternoon.

We will be teaming with Mercy Search & Rescue, Bill Borchert and possibly Daphne Search and Rescue to assist on the...

Posted by Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery 501c3 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Family members have launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of hiring rescue teams to continue search efforts.

A rosary service for Coile will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
First female governor of Arkansas has special connection with Texarkana
SporTran added service to south Bossier in 2022.
Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran
Some parts of Natchitoches will have a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Temporary water outage scheduled in Natchitoches on Jan. 11
Apartment complex on Highland Road
Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at apartment
Louisiana State Police released body cam footage of a deadly shooting involving troopers that...
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate