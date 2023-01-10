Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran

Proposal is to reduce funding by about $400,000 a year due to budget constraints
SporTran added service to south Bossier in 2022.
SporTran added service to south Bossier in 2022.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year.

The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council.

Currently, the city has $900,000 a year budgeted for SporTran bus services. The proposal is to cut that funding to a maximum of $500,000 a year due to budget constraints.

The reason for the change is to allow SporTran to begin adjusting routes to accommodate the change in funding, Councilman Don Williams said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
Michael Lafitte
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations