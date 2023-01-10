Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year.

The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council.

Currently, the city has $900,000 a year budgeted for SporTran bus services. The proposal is to cut that funding to a maximum of $500,000 a year due to budget constraints.

The reason for the change is to allow SporTran to begin adjusting routes to accommodate the change in funding, Councilman Don Williams said.

