4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport Patrol Officers during an attempted traffic stop.

Around 5 p.m. officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton when the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.

Upon crashing, four armed males fled from the vehicle. According to officials, three of them were apprehended while hiding under a house in the 2900 block of Hardy Street with the help of Barry, a K-9 dog.

A fourth suspect was caught in the 2900 block of Penick Street, where he forced his way into someone’s house while trying to escape from officers say SPD.

Shreveport Police arrested three adult men and one juvenile related to this incident.

Kevin Carr, 20, was charged with one count of home Invasion, one count of aggravated battery, one count of illegal possession of stolen things, one count of possession of schedule IV and schedule II, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of resisting an officer, and one count of felony theft.

Ishmael Edwards, 20, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of resisting an officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Charzavien Thomas, 21, was charged with one count of resisting an officer and one count of Illegal possession of stolen things.

Due to the laws issued in reference to mugshot releases in La., it’s required to remind everyone that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

