Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County.

The report said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northwest on US 69 while a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe southeast. The report said the Santa Fe crossed over the center line into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head on with the Ford Explorer. A 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 then collided with the passenger side of the Ford Explorer and continued into the trees on the south side of US 69.

DPS said Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, along with Ashley A. Martin, 44, of Allen, and Aiden Wood, 16, of Allen, died in the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram, Frank J. Schweighart, 64, of Caddo Mills, was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
The Shreveport motorist who took an anti-Semitic banner down off an Interstate 20 overpass Jan....
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

Latest News

SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD firefighter speaks on experience with cancer
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
SFD speaks on firefighter cancer awareness
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Awareness Month
SporTran added service to south Bossier in 2022.
Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran
Michael Lafitte
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations