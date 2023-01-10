3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County.

The report said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northwest on US 69 while a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe southeast. The report said the Santa Fe crossed over the center line into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head on with the Ford Explorer. A 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 then collided with the passenger side of the Ford Explorer and continued into the trees on the south side of US 69.

DPS said Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, along with Ashley A. Martin, 44, of Allen, and Aiden Wood, 16, of Allen, died in the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram, Frank J. Schweighart, 64, of Caddo Mills, was not injured in the crash.

