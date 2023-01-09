VIDEO: Car drives into pond in DeRidder

A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said.(DeRidder Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle, according to information from the DeRidder Police Department.

People in the area went into the water and assisted the driver.

