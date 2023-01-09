Ask the Doctor
SVN continues storm cleanup efforts in Jackson Parish

Aftermath of recent severe weather still impacting many residents
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The aftermath of recent severe weather is still impacting many residents of Jackson Parish.

Personnel with Shreveport Volunteer Network were out again this weekend doing their best to help those experiencing loss and devastation.

SVN founder Keith Bryant told KSLA News 12 they have cleared hundreds of trees and have helped several neighbors.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Keith from Shreveport Volunteer Network gives details about the storm clean up in Jackson Parish.

