SPD hosting blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chatéri Payne’s death

Payne was killed four years ago today
Officer Chatéri Payne
Officer Chatéri Payne
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Facebook page, they will be holding their first blood drive on Monday, Jan. 9.

The drive is being held in remembrance of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne. She was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019.

SPD hosting blood drive on anniversary of Officer Chatéri Payne's death.
SPD hosting blood drive on anniversary of Officer Chatéri Payne's death.

You can donate at the LifeShare bus that will be parked in the Shreveport Police Department parking lot. They will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors can get a free LifeShare sweatshirt while supplies last.

