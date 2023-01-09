Shreveport mayor addresses violent weekend in Shreveport; woman killed, child hit by stray bullet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux is speaking out after Shreveport saw quite the violent weekend.

First, a woman was found shot to death in her home in the MLK area of the city early Saturday morning (Jan. 7). The coroner’s office identified her as Renata Lewis.

“The city expresses its sorrow for Ms. Lewis’ death and we mourn with her family. Her death affects us all,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

Then, just after noon, a 4-year-old child was hit by a stray bullet while playing outside at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments.

“Fortunately, the child’s injuries apparently are not life-threatening. The suspects, who exchanged gunfire, fled in a white sedan,” the mayor said.

A few hours later, someone fired multiple shots at a group of people playing dice at the intersection of N Dale Avenue and Alston Street. Multiple shots were reportedly fired, hitting some of the participants and a spectator.

Then, someone shot a man on Hollywood Avenue.

“There are conflicting reports about the color of the vehicle from which the assailant fired and whether there might be a connection between one of the prior incidents and this one,” the mayor said. “While SPD conducts its investigations, we hope that any citizen with knowledge about any of these incidents will step forward with information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. We also pray for the family and friends of Ms. Lewis and for the swift and complete recovery of the other victims.”

The mayor says he’ll be meeting with the Shreveport Police Department to determine what steps can be taken to get more guns off the streets. He says SPD seized more than 1,200 illegally-owned guns in 2022, and that increasing that number in 2023 should hopefully reduce violent incidents such as those that happened over the weekend.

The mayor also took time Monday to thank officers for their brave service on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

