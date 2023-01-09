Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy

Child caught in crossfire during altercation between 2 groups
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person possibly responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy just before noon Jan. 7, 2023, while the child was playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing surveillance photos in hopes of identifying who’s responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy.

The child was struck by gunfire just before noon Saturday, Jan. 7 while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street.

Authorities said two groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other.

[RELATED: 4-year-old boy caught crossfire on Peach Street]

The child was shot in the lower part of his body. He was taken to Ochsners LSU Health for treatment of wounds that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

During their investigation, violent crimes detectives obtained security camera video of a possible suspect. Now images from that video are being released to the public “... in hopes of identifying the person responsible for this heinous offense,” says a statement Monday, Jan. 9 from police.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or who has information they believe could be helpful in solving this case to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King area; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Redwater Independent School District held an active shooter drill...
Redwater ISD holds active shooter drill with teachers, staff members
Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
Officer Chatéri Payne
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death