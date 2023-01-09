Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing surveillance photos in hopes of identifying who’s responsible for shooting a 4-year-old boy.

The child was struck by gunfire just before noon Saturday, Jan. 7 while playing on a playground in the 2900 block of Peach Street.

Authorities said two groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other.

[RELATED: 4-year-old boy caught crossfire on Peach Street]

The child was shot in the lower part of his body. He was taken to Ochsners LSU Health for treatment of wounds that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

During their investigation, violent crimes detectives obtained security camera video of a possible suspect. Now images from that video are being released to the public “... in hopes of identifying the person responsible for this heinous offense,” says a statement Monday, Jan. 9 from police.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or who has information they believe could be helpful in solving this case to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.