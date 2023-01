BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is set to announce tomorrow that he will not run for governor, The Advocate newspaper reports.

Instead, Nungesser is expected to announce that he will instead seek re-election to his current job, according to The Advocate reporter Sam Karlin.

