Redwater ISD holds active shooter drill with teachers, staff members

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Redwater Independent School District held an active shooter drill...
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Redwater Independent School District held an active shooter drill to help prepare teachers and staff members in case of a real emergency.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
REDWATER, Texas (KSLA) - School was out Monday, Jan. 9 in Redwater, Texas, but training continued for teachers and staff. The training was centered around school safety.

The sound of gunshots filled the hallways of Redwater Texas Elementary School Monday as part of an active shooter drill. This training was designed not only for law enforcement, but also for all Redwater ISD staff members, including substitute teachers.

“I told the staff this morning this was something that we have to train for. We don’t want to train for this. It is something we never, never ever have to use it, but we want to be prepared and be proactive,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, superintendent of Redwater Independent School District.

Dr. Burns says Monday’s training taught the “run, hide, barricade, and fight” method, things teachers and staff can do before police arrive on-scene. The program was facilitated by the Texas Region 7 Education Service Center.

“I did not come here to scare anybody, I came to prepare each and every one of them,” said Lee Gill, a safety consultant with the Texas Region 7 Education Service Center.

Gill says it’s the responsibility of all to make schools safe from potential violence.

“This wasn’t in their job description, but we are living in a different day and time. It has to be in their job description, they must practice situational awareness and they must be alive and stay alive. They have the right to life,” Gill said.

School leaders say this is not the first time such training has been held on the Redwater campus.

“Redwater will not be a passive district. We will be very active,” Dr. Burns said.

