Major warming trend on the way

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Bundle up! It’s a chilly start across the ArkLaTex with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s.

Later this afternoon, we’ll see a nice rebound in temperatures will clouds giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s regionwide. Overall it should be another great day to get outside!

Our winds turn to the south on Tuesday and Wednesday and this will push much warmer air in with highs soaring well into the 70s by midweek.

We are tracking another system that swings through Wednesday night but right now, this looks to only bring a few showers and storms and should be out of here by Thursday.

Much cooler air will follow that midweek cold front with highs by Thursday and Friday only in the upper 50s and low 60s and lows potentially falling into the 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like again with sunshine and highs generally in the 60s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

