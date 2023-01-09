Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King area; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election