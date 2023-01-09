Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 50 trees on Arbor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparation for Arbor Day projects is underway in northwest Louisiana!

On Jan. 21, Keep Bossier Beautiful will be planting 50 trees along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The group says this is part of their beautification project.

Keep Bossier Beautiful says they need eight teams with 5-6 members each to help with the planting. The community is encouraged to participate and help beautify the city.

“We are going to be planting bald cypress trees. It’s the state tree, it’s very beautifully shaped and it leaves very little maintenance,” said Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

Planting will begin at 9:30. If you would like to volunteer, click here. Bryan says there are limited spots left, so sign up now if you’d like to help!

Arbor Day dates for ArkLaTex:

La. - 3rd Friday in January

Ark. - 3rd Friday in March

Texas - 1st Friday in November

Okla. - last full week of March

National Arbor Day - last Friday in April

Arbor Day dates vary across the United States to ensure trees are planted at the best time for growth!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.