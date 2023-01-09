Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 50 trees on Arbor Day

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparation for Arbor Day projects is underway in northwest Louisiana!

On Jan. 21, Keep Bossier Beautiful will be planting 50 trees along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The group says this is part of their beautification project.

Keep Bossier Beautiful says they need eight teams with 5-6 members each to help with the planting. The community is encouraged to participate and help beautify the city.

“We are going to be planting bald cypress trees. It’s the state tree, it’s very beautifully shaped and it leaves very little maintenance,” said Lynn Bryan, executive director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

Planting will begin at 9:30. If you would like to volunteer, click here. Bryan says there are limited spots left, so sign up now if you’d like to help!

Arbor Day dates for ArkLaTex:

  • La. - 3rd Friday in January
  • Ark. - 3rd Friday in March
  • Texas - 1st Friday in November
  • Okla. - last full week of March
  • National Arbor Day - last Friday in April

Arbor Day dates vary across the United States to ensure trees are planted at the best time for growth!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday: Muffin
Furry Friends Friday: Sweet kitty Muffin is the perfect lap cat
Lilah's King Cakes speak about their popular flavors
INTERVIEW: Lilah's King Cakes shares their popular flavors
Guest vocalist Randy Jackson performs the Music of Led Zeppelin
Shreveport Symphony Orchestra bridges gap between classical, classic rock
Live: Discussing the busy time of the season for bakeries
Visiting Lowder Baking Company to make king cake; exploring the origins of king cake