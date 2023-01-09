Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man suspected of breaking into a home was shot and killed by a woman who was protecting her two children, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Sun., Jan. 8 on Klein Road in Hammond.

Robert Rheams, 51, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he broke into the home of a woman and her two young children, detectives say.

A physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner which deputies say ended when the woman shot the alleged intruder.

Rheams was pronounced dead on the scene by the parish coroner.

Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with a shovel and a lug wrench, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office. (TPSO)

Chief Jimmy Travis says Rheams was out on parole after serving almost 20 years in prison for armed robbery.

Detectives tied Rheams to an attempted carjacking hours prior.

Chief Travis says the case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

No arrests have been made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.