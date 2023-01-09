Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says

Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide in Luling.(SCPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LULING (WVUE) - A father and son were fatally shot in Luling following an argument that turned deadly just after midnight on Monday (Jan. 9) morning, according to the St. Charles sheriff’s office.

Authorities say that a 35-year-old man was found dead in the bedroom hallway of a home in the 200 block of 4th Street and that his 74-year-old father was found dead on the bed in an adjacent bedroom with two gunshot wounds to the lower stomach, one to the upper chest, and one to his right arm.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the argument identified herself to deputies as the wife of the 74-year-old man and was the person that placed the call to responders about an argument that had turned deadly. She told detectives that she heard the two arguing and when she entered the room, she saw the son standing over the father while he was sitting up in bed. She told detectives that she then heard three “booms” and attempted to administer first aid to the father. That’s when she heard another gunshot and found the son laying on the floor in the hallway, she told authorities.

Detectives say that they found a handgun on the bed next to the father and multiple casings on the floor. A semi-automatic handgun was also found at the feet of the son in the hallway.

The 74-year-old male is identified as Glen Paul Bourgeois from Luling. The 35-year-old male is identified as Ryan Paul Bourgeois from Luling.

The St. Charles sheriff’s office says that the matter is still subject to an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 985-783-6807.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King area; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Redwater Independent School District held an active shooter drill...
Redwater ISD holds active shooter drill with teachers, staff members
Mushroom chocolate bars
2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop
Officer Chatéri Payne
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death