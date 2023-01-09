DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in White Oak Trace subdivision home

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made on Indigo Ridge Avenue near O’Neal Lane in the White Oak Trace subdivision, authorities said.

A family member reportedly found the bodies when she went to check on the couple after not hearing from them since Saturday.

It appeared the couple had been dead for at least a day, an investigator told WAFB.

The male victim reported a possible attempted burglary at the home last month, a neighbor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

