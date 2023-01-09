Commissioner Steven Jackson addresses accusation of impersonating a police officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Commissioner Steven Jackson held a news conference on Monday, Jan. 9 at Government Plaza to address a recent accusation brought against him.

Bossier Police issued a warrant of false impersonation of a police officer against Jackson. He says he voluntarily submitted himself to Bossier authorities on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“I have tremendous respect for the men and women who make up our law enforcement community, so I hope you can imagine the shock upon learning the charges that I was being sought for impersonating a police officer,” Jackson said at the news conference.

Jackson said he was approached by a Bossier detective on Nov. 29, 2022 before entering a political rally in Shreveport. He says the detective spoke to him regarding an alleged incident that occurred earlier that month in Bossier about a vehicle Jackson was selling that had tags registered to him.

He says he fully cooperated with the detective and agreed to speak with him on multiple occasions, both with and without his legal representative present. Jackson then said on one occasion, their meeting was canceled after he had arrived to the location and it was never rescheduled.

Jackson says he questions the motivation of the charges based on the timing and location of the initial contact made by the Bossier detective.

“I pray that this matter was not politically motivated. I also pray that this is not a cheap shot at me while I work to resolve a very personal and private matter in my life,” he said.

A temporary restraining order was filed against Jackson by a former dating partner on behalf of herself and her juvenile daughter on Jan. 5.

Jackson says it is known that he buys, repairs, restores, and sells retired police, and other fleet, vehicles. He said he has been made aware that this has “caused some heartache for a select few in our community.”

“I believe in free enterprise and the free enterprise this country thrives upon. And I will continue to operate my business that is legal and ethical,” Jackson said.

