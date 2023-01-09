Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clark Boulevard and Jewella Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began the chase.

The Honda fled through the Mooretown neighborhood before eventually crashing in the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive. The car then caught on fire and four people fled on foot. Officers later captured driver J’Tavion Smith and found that the car was stolen.

Smith was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of schedule one and obstruction of justice. A firearm was also seized.

No one was injured during the incident.

