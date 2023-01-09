Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Attempted traffic stop leads to police chase; car crashes, catches fire

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop of a Honda Civic at Clark Boulevard and Jewella Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and officers began the chase.

The Honda fled through the Mooretown neighborhood before eventually crashing in the 4900 block of Kennedy Drive. The car then caught on fire and four people fled on foot. Officers later captured driver J’Tavion Smith and found that the car was stolen.

Smith was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of schedule one and obstruction of justice. A firearm was also seized.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Officer Chatéri Payne
SPD hosting blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chatéri Payne’s death
Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana