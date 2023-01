TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana.

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana. (KSLA)

The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit concrete, flipped and caught fire.

Both passengers were pronounced dead.

