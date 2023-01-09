Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

2 arrested after 70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars seized during I-49 traffic stop

Mushroom chocolate bars
Mushroom chocolate bars(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested after deputies with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit seized 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars during a traffic stop on I-49 on January 5.

RPSO said that deputies initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru on I-49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, Jacob Boulet, and smelled suspected marijuana from the vehicle.

Boulet declined the deputies’ request to search his vehicle, but they asked him and his passenger, Aaron Foy, to exit the vehicle.

K-9 “Beny” performed a free air sniff and gave a positive alert to narcotics inside the vehicle. After a search, deputies found about 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars (487 bars), 401 ecstasy pills, 22 THC vape pens, 14 sealed packs of THC gummies, five ounces of THC wax, three ounces of marijuana, 1.2 pounds of dried mushrooms and two chocolate THC infused bars.

Deputies placed Boulet and Foy under arrest and they were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were both booked for eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.

Boulet was also charged with improper lane usage and an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Both suspects remain in jail at the time of this release. Boult is being held on a $40,200 bond and Foy is being held on a $40,000 bond.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Stateline Ave. in Texarkana.
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King area; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 150 trees
Shreveport police are sharing these security camera images in hopes of identifying a person...
Security camera captures image of person of interest in shooting of 4-year-old boy
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Redwater Independent School District held an active shooter drill...
Redwater ISD holds active shooter drill with teachers, staff members
Officer Chatéri Payne
SPD hosts blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chateri Payne’s death