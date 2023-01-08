Ask the Doctor
Schools leaders mourn the loss of Sadie Davila

The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning after the 7-year-old girl.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woodlawn Elementary community is also mourning the loss of 7-year-old Sadie Davila.

Educators who knew Sadie tell WAFB she was a bright soul with a big heart.

Hearing how Sadie was viciously attacked by a pit bull on Friday evening brought them many memories.

“From the day that her grandma came to register her, she just had a light inside of her that could not be contained and absolutely anybody who she comes into contact with just instantly falls in love with her,” expressed Vanessa Bloss, Principal at Woodlawn Elementary.

Grace Feucht was her music and drama teacher for two years; she started teaching her during the pandemic.

Feucht explains how big of an impact Sadie had on the entire Woodlawn Elementary School.

“In her short seven years, she did so much ‚and so rather than thinking about the things that she didn’t do, I’m thinking about who she was,” said Feucht. “I know going into school on Monday, there are some things in my perspective that will be shifted,” she added.

School leaders are now tasked with honoring one of their beloved students while mourning her death.

