One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport

SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 4:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department arrived on at a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave on Jan.7.

When SPD arrived, they found a victim who had suffered gunshot wounds to both his arm and leg. His injuries were non-life threatening, and he was transported to Ochsner’s for treatment.

Officials reported that there were more than 60 rounds fired off, from at least more than one different weapon.

This is the third shooting that occurred in Shreveport on Saturday.

