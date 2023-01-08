Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area

Wreck causes power outages.
Wreck causes power outages.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community.

On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.

The accident caused power outages in the Spanish Lake community. SWEPCO responded to the scene and repaired the utility pole and lines around 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported due to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Generic graphic of police lights
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

Latest News

SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Generic graphic of police lights
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland