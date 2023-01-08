NPSO: Single-vehicle crash leads to power outages in Spanish Lake area

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A truck crash on Highway 485 causes power outages in the Spanish Lake community.

On Jan 8, at 7:15 a.m., Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 485, near Evergreen Church Road. Deputies say that the driver of the vehicle says he fell asleep and accidentally left the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole.

The accident caused power outages in the Spanish Lake community. SWEPCO responded to the scene and repaired the utility pole and lines around 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported due to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.