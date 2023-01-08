Ask the Doctor
Mild into the work week

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some lingering showers are expected during the morning hours before tapering off to the east. Highs today will be similar to Thursday, the low-60s, with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Lows tonight will drop to the 30s and 40s.

We will stay mild going into the work week with highs in the low-60s tomorrow. There will be a bit of cloud cover for your Monday but by the end of the day, the skies will be clear. Tomorrow night we will drop to the 30s again for overnight lows.

Mild conditions continue with temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the entire forecast period. We are tracking another bout of rain for this coming Thursday, I have raised the chance for rain that day to 70% as it is looking more likely we will see some showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected but I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear some rumbles of thunder.

