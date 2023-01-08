Midweek warm-up on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has become a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine everywhere! Temperatures reached the mid-60s across most of the region, which is well above average for this time of year. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s. Clearer skies will allow for quicker cooling but overnight we will see cloud cover increase just a bit heading into Monday.

Tomorrow, highs in the low and mid-60s are expected with sunshine mixed in with cloud cover. The cloudy skies will not allow for significant warming like we saw today. Not much else to say about the forecast on Monday, lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s once again.

Tuesday will see another cloudier day but we will still see some sunshine. There is a tiny chance for a light shower, the cloud cover will be home to plenty of moisture, and the warm temperatures we are expecting that day may result in a random shower. Our next weather maker will move in for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as another cold front is set to move through the ArkLaTex. Right now it looks like the lion’s share of the rain will fall during the overnight hours heading into Thursday. We will adjust as needed. Very warm temperatures are expected on Wednesday with a cool down going into Thursday and Friday.

