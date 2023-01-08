Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Midweek warm-up on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has become a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine everywhere! Temperatures reached the mid-60s across most of the region, which is well above average for this time of year. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s. Clearer skies will allow for quicker cooling but overnight we will see cloud cover increase just a bit heading into Monday.

Tomorrow, highs in the low and mid-60s are expected with sunshine mixed in with cloud cover. The cloudy skies will not allow for significant warming like we saw today. Not much else to say about the forecast on Monday, lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s once again.

Tuesday will see another cloudier day but we will still see some sunshine. There is a tiny chance for a light shower, the cloud cover will be home to plenty of moisture, and the warm temperatures we are expecting that day may result in a random shower. Our next weather maker will move in for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as another cold front is set to move through the ArkLaTex. Right now it looks like the lion’s share of the rain will fall during the overnight hours heading into Thursday. We will adjust as needed. Very warm temperatures are expected on Wednesday with a cool down going into Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Generic graphic of police lights
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

Latest News

Midweek warm-up
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update
Sunny Sunday afternoon
Mild into the work week
Sunny Sunday afternoon
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Some storms overnight
The mild trend continues with some showers late tonight