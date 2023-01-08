Ask the Doctor
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

The homeowner was not present at the time
Fire heavily damaged a one-story house on Fairfield Avenue near Marx Street in Shreveport on...
Fire heavily damaged a one-story house on Fairfield Avenue near Marx Street in Shreveport on the afternoon of Jan. 8, 2022. The homeowner was not present at the time.(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8.

The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black smoke when the first firefighters arrived three minutes later.

Twenty-three firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The homeowner was not present when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

