Fire heavily damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8.

The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black smoke when the first firefighters arrived three minutes later.

Twenty-three firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The homeowner was not present when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.