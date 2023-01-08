EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been charged following the death of a 7-year-old girl due to a pit bull attack, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.

The attack happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, along Kendalwood Rd. off of Hoo Shoo Too Road, according to EBRSO.

Arrest documents revealed Sadie Davila was playing outside of a relative’s home when the attack took place. The relative attempted to intervene, but the dog continued to attack, according to the documents.

Sadie was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

“This is an awful, heartbreaking tragedy,” East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “My heart goes out to this family, and they will remain in my prayers.”

According to arrest documents, the suspect lives nearby to where the attack occurred. The documents said there was no fence or other barrier keeping the dog confined to the owner’s home.

EBRSO homicide is currently investigating the case. Animal Control was notified and has the dog in custody.

EBR Schools Superintendent released the following statement:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share my thoughts and offer condolences to the family of Sadie Davila, a first-grade student at Woodlawn Elementary. Seven-year-old Sadie was playing outside a relative’s home Friday evening when a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked her, inflicting fatal injuries.

This news is devastating to our entire school community, as young Sadie was blossoming in the dawn of her life and education with so much promise awaiting her. It is difficult to comprehend the enormous pain and remorse her family and friends are experiencing in the wake of this tragedy. While we are a school district comprising over 41,000 students, every single one of them is unique, special and a gift to us all.

Sadie’s teacher, Grace Feucht remains heartbroken about the loss of a student who has made such an impact on her life. “Sadie was fierce and spunky, but she was also tender hearted and kind,” Feucht reflected. “She brought energy and joy into my class every single time she stepped in the door. She was fearless and would sing her heart out in front of her classmates. She was a gift to me and made me smile and laugh many times. I sadly expect our classroom to feel considerably emptier Monday without her precious presence. I am so grateful to have had the honor of teaching her.”

To be sure, the shock and impact will be felt far and wide as we provide our collective, steadfast support to Sadie’s family and school community. EBRPSS ICare counselors will be at Woodlawn Elementary beginning Monday to provide support for students and staff. Please keep Sadie’s family in your thoughts as we fondly remember the mark she made on so many.

Sincerely,

Sito Narcisse, Ed. D

Superintendent, East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.